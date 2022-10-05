Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, one pilot killed

An Army Cheetah helicopter crashed during a routine sortie near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. One pilot lost his life in the accident, while the second pilot is under medical treatment.

The incident occured at around 10:00 am.

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed today near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. One pilot has lost his life in the accident: Army Officials pic.twitter.com/5BErWZzRIH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known.

Details are being ascertained.

