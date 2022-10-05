Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, one pilot killed

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, pilot dead

DHNS
DHNS,
  Oct 05 2022, 13:05 ist
  updated: Oct 05 2022, 13:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Army Cheetah helicopter crashed during a routine sortie near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. One pilot lost his life in the accident, while the second pilot is under medical treatment.

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known.

Details are being ascertained.
 

