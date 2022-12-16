Infographic | 533 journalists put behind bars in 2022

Infographic | 533 journalists put behind bars in 2022

Iran has become the world’s third biggest jailer of media personnel

Akash Khandke
Akash Khandke, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2022, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 22:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Many governments across the world are notorious for suppressing the voice of media. According to data, 533 journalists were imprisoned as of December 1, 2022. More than half (54 per cent) of the world’s imprisoned journalists are held in five countries. China tops the list of countries with the highest imprisoned journalists.

Currently, 99 journalists are behind bars in China. Along with this 11 journalists are imprisoned in Hong Kong, as per RSF report.

In an attempt to suppress rebellion and curb media actions after the military coup in February 2021, the Myanmar regime banned many media outlets in the country and detained 62 journalists. 

Iran has become the world’s third biggest jailer of media personnel with 47 journalists imprisoned by the government. The protests staged ensuing Mahsa Amini’s death has led to detention of journalists in the Islamic country. 

Regimes in Vietnam and Belarus have continued their efforts to crush the voice of the media by detaining journalists. Vietnam has 39 journalists behind the bars, while 31 journalists have been detained by Belarus. 
 

Journalists
China
World news
Imprisonment
Iran
Myanmar
Interactive
Infographic

