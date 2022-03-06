Infographic | Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Infographic | Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the country's largest — in the southeastern city of Enerhodar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 15:58 ist
Russian forces shelled Europe‚Äôs largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third — the Yuzhnoukrainsk plant, which is located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled Saturday.


 

The announcement comes after Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the country's largest — in the southeastern city of Enerhodar. The attack caused global alarm, evoking memories of the world's worst nuclear disaster, at Chernobyl.

The office of President Emmanuel Macron said France will propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear sites.

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
nuclear power plant

What's Brewing

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 