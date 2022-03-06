Infographic | Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third — the Yuzhnoukrainsk plant, which is located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled Saturday.
The announcement comes after Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the country's largest — in the southeastern city of Enerhodar. The attack caused global alarm, evoking memories of the world's worst nuclear disaster, at Chernobyl.
The office of President Emmanuel Macron said France will propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear sites.
(With agency inputs)
