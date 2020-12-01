Iranian embassy calls killing of nuclear scientist Fakhrizad an 'act of terror'

The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizad was a "dastardly act of terror" which was carried out in flagrant violation of international rules, the Iranian embassy here said on Monday

In a statement, it alleged that Fakhrizad was assassinated as part of a conspiracy to incite chaos in West Asia and that it bore "clear hallmark" of the involvement of Israel.

Fakhrizadeh, who played a crucial role in Iran's nuclear programme, was assassinated near Tehran on Friday. Iran has blamed Israel for the killing. However, Israel has not yet responded to the allegations.

"Over the past recent years, several top Iranian scientists and national heroes have been targeted and assassinated in different terrorist attacks and our firm evidence clearly indicates that certain foreign centers have been behind such assassinations," the Iranian embassy said.

It said the statement was issued to draw the attention of the government and people of India to certain aspects relating to Fakhrizad's killing.

"Such a dastardly act of terror is a flagrant violation of international rules and moral and humanitarian principles," the embassy said.

It also stressed that Iran has its lawful rights to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests.