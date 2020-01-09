'Iran's UN envoy dismisses any cooperation with Trump'

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 09 2020, 14:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 17:26pm ist
Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi speaks to the media. (REUTERS photo)

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations dismissed as "unbelievable" what he said was President Donald Trump's call for cooperation, given Washington was imposing sanctions on Tehran, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, in what appeared to be Iran's first official reaction to Trump's address after an Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US troops, was quoted as saying Washington had "initiated a new series of escalation and animosity with Iran" by killing an Iranian general on Jan. 3.

 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Donald Trump
Iran sanctions
Iran
Comments (+)
 