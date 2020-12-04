Israel cites Iran threat; urges citizens to avoid Gulf

Israel cites Iran threat; urges citizens to avoid Gulf

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 04 2020, 03:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 03:37 ist
Credit: Getty Images

The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

The travel advisory comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last Friday. Iran accuses Israel of being behind the attack. Israel has not commented.

Israel recently signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain, and thousands of Israeli tourists are scheduled to travel to the Gulf this month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Gulf
Iran
Bahrain

What's Brewing

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 