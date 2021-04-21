Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines

Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines

Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 10:23 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Credit: AFP File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is postponing plans to visit India and the Philippines on a trip originally set for the end of the month, media said on Wednesday.

Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
India
Philippines
Yoshihide Suga

What's Brewing

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 