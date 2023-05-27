JP Morgan CEO Dimon denies personal connections with Epstein

JP Morgan CEO denies personal connections with Epstein

Dimon had been ordered by a federal judge to set aside two days for depositions about what he knew about the bank's relationship with Epstein

Reuters,
  • May 27 2023, 07:05 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 07:05 ist
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon. Credit: Reuters Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a deposition on Friday that he had never met or communicated with late sex offender and former bank client Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said.

The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim that Epstein sexually abused them, and by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home. 

