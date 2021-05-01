Kamala Harris to get her own Madame Tussauds wax statue - a first for a US Vice President

Kamala Harris is set to create history by becoming the first US vice president to have her wax statue on display at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Times Square, New York.

This breaks a chain where only models of US presidents have been put on display since the opening of Madam Tussauds' New York exhibition room in 2000.

The museum has teased a few photographs of the ongoing work, according to CNN. Honouring their 100th day in office, they feature the busts of Harris as well as President Joe Biden.

“We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes. It’s that twinkle in the eye that’s so hard to capture… a genuine warmth that’s really important to get into our figures,” the main sculptor, David Burks, told CNN.

The pandemic has resulted in Burks not being able to meet Harris and Biden. The sculptor, along with the rest of the team, has been referring to hundreds of photos of their two subjects for creating the clay heads.

The wax figure of Harris will wear a custom fit by Christopher John Rogers who was behind her iconic inaugural purple outfit, according to Popsugar.

Burks told CNN that Madame Tussauds will spend about $300,000 on each figure.

"It's quite a price, but we're... making them look as authentic as possible so the guests get the sense they could move at any minute or that they can put their arm around their heroes," he said.

The finished works will be up for display at the Oval Office exhibition later in 2021.