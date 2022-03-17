Kremlin rejects World Court order to halt Ukraine ops

Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive

Stating that no consent was taken from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision 'can't be taken into account'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 17 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 16:44 ist
Rescuers remove debris from a building damaged by shelling in central Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the UN's top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive in Ukraine, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.

"We cannot take this decision into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties—Russia and Ukraine—had to agree for the ruling to be implemented. "No consent can be obtained in this case," Peskov said.

Also Read — Zelenskyy urges Germany to tear down new Russian 'Wall' in Europe

The UN's International Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should "immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine."

Kyiv dragged Moscow to the UN's top court days after President Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign. Peskov claimed that Moscow's delegation in talks with Kyiv to end fighting was "showing much greater readiness than our counterparts to negotiate."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin
Kremlin
UN

What's Brewing

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 