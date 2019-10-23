Kremlin says Syrian Kurds to withdraw or be mauled

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 23 2019, 13:04pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 13:15pm ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Reuters Photo)

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had betrayed and abandoned the Syrian Kurds and advised the Kurds to withdraw from the Syrian border as per a deal between Moscow and Ankara or be mauled by the Turkish army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to Russian news agencies. He complained that it appeared that the United States was encouraging the Kurds to stay close to the Syrian border and fight the Turkish army. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ankara
Moscow
Kremlin
Syria
Dmitry Peskov
Russia
Comments (+)
 