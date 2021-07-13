Maduro sends 'all support' to Cuban govt over protests

Maduro sends 'all support' to Cuban government over protests

Maduro, a staunch ally of the Cuban leadership, said this in a televised meeting with lawmakers

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 13 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 07:53 ist
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Credit: AFP Photo

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed "all support" on Monday to the Cuban administration, following large anti-government protests on the island.

"All support to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all support to the people of Cuba, to the revolutionary government of Cuba," Maduro, a staunch ally of the Cuban leadership, said in a televised meeting with lawmakers.

Read | Biden voices solidarity as Cuba protests jolt go-slow approach

"From here, from Venezuela, (we are) brothers in good times and bad, and Cuba will move forward."

Cuba
Venezuela
Protests

