Maduro sends 'all support' to Cuban government over protests

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed "all support" on Monday to the Cuban administration, following large anti-government protests on the island.
"All support to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all support to the people of Cuba, to the revolutionary government of Cuba," Maduro, a staunch ally of the Cuban leadership, said in a televised meeting with lawmakers.
Read | Biden voices solidarity as Cuba protests jolt go-slow approach
"From here, from Venezuela, (we are) brothers in good times and bad, and Cuba will move forward."
