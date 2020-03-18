Manchester bomber's brother convicted over attack

The brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in the British city of Manchester was found guilty on Tuesday of 22 counts of murder over the 2017 attack.

Hashem Abedi was also convicted of one count of attempted murder and conspiring with his brother Salman to cause explosions at an Ariana Grande concert almost exactly three years ago.

It was one of the deadliest terror attacks ever carried out in the UK, and also saw more than 200 people injured.

Families of some of the victims cried when the verdict was read out at the Old Bailey court in London, although Hashem did not attend.

He was not at the scene of the attack, but prosecutors said the Manchester-born brothers were "jointly responsible".

The court heard the suicide bombing was carried out as a result of months of planning by the brothers.

Hashem, now 22, obtained chemicals for a home-made bomb and also found an address in Manchester to manufacture the explosive and store it.

The court also heard he bought a car to store other bomb-making equipment.

His brother Salman was killed in the attack.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough, said after the verdict that Hashem was "every bit as responsible" for the deadly attack as his older brother.

"These two men are the real deal, these are proper jihadis," he said.

"You do not walk into a space like the Manchester Arena and kill yourself with an enormous bomb like that, taking 22 innocent lives with you, if you are not a proper jihadist."