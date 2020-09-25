MiG-21 jet crashes near Serbia's border with Bosnia

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia's border with Bosnia

AP
AP, Belgrade,
  • Sep 25 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 15:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Serbian army jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country's border with Bosnia, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission and that a search and rescue team has been sent to the scene of the 9a.m. (0700GMT) crash near the village of Brasina.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that one of the pilots died and a villager was injured. No other details were immediately available.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MiG-21
Bosnia
Serbia
Crash

What's Brewing

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

 