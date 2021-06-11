Star Tribune wins Pulitzer Prize for Floyd coverage

Minneapolis Star Tribune wins Pulitzer Prize for George Floyd coverage

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 11 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 22:54 ist
Community members visit one of the murals at George Floyd Square. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Friday for its coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, as the announcement of the winners of the most prestigious awards in US journalism got underway in New York. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

George Floyd
Pulitzer Prize
United States
New York

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 