Moderna hopes for booster vaccine for Covid variants

Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for Covid-19 variants from late summer

Moderna was on track to make up to a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines this year

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 23 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 18:41 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel said on Friday the firm was working hard to have a booster vaccine against Covid-19 variants approved by the late summer or early autumn.

Bancel said at the same virtual event on vaccine manufacturing that Moderna was on track to make up to a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines this year and up to 1.4 billion in 2022.

