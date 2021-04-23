Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for Covid-19 variants from late summer

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel said on Friday the firm was working hard to have a booster vaccine against Covid-19 variants approved by the late summer or early autumn.
Bancel said at the same virtual event on vaccine manufacturing that Moderna was on track to make up to a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines this year and up to 1.4 billion in 2022.
