Moscow orders Crimea bridge repairs to be completed by July 2023

The Russian government on Friday ordered repairs on the Crimea bridge to be completed by July 2023 after Moscow's only bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the annexed peninsula was damaged by an explosion.

The cabinet in a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the company tasked with the "design and restoration of destroyed elements of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge" to complete the work by July 1, 2023.