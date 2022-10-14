Crimea bridge repairs to be completed by July 2023

Moscow orders Crimea bridge repairs to be completed by July 2023

The cabinet in a decree signed by PM ordered the company tasked with 'design and restoration of destroyed elements of the Crimean Bridge" to complete work by July 1

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 14 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 16:43 ist
Workers restoring damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, which was hit by a blast on October 8. Credit: AFP Photo

The Russian government on Friday ordered repairs on the Crimea bridge to be completed by July 2023 after Moscow's only bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the annexed peninsula was damaged by an explosion.

Also Read | Crimea Bridge blast: Experts assess the damage

The cabinet in a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the company tasked with the "design and restoration of destroyed elements of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge" to complete the work by July 1, 2023.

