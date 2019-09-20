'Multiple' people shot on streets of Washington, D.C.

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, not far from the White House, and at least several people suffered gunshot wounds, local media reported. Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident, shortly after 10 p.m. eastern time.

Reuters could not immediately reach police or fire officials to confirm that report. There was no word on the condition of the victims.

UPDATE: @dcfireems confirms several people shot, injuries unclear, near 14th & Columbia NW DC. Multiple transported. Massive police presence. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZZ6VPjNKcP — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) September 20, 2019

BREAKING: multiple injuries following shooting near 14th & Columbia Rd NW DC. The latest in 20 minutes on @ABC7News at 11. pic.twitter.com/iqQAfIGQeu — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) September 20, 2019

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a "massive" police response at the intersection of 14th Street and Columbia road, about two miles (three km) from the White House.