Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup

Unable to accept the election result, the army staged a coup early Monday

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:32 ist
A soldier stands guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw on February 1, 2021, after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup. Credit: AFP Photo

Myanmar's army said Monday it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.

The military claims last year's election, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win in a landslide, was riddled with massive voter fraud.

Unable to accept the result, the army staged a coup early Monday.

Also read: India expresses 'deep' concern over Myanmar military coup; monitoring situation closely

The statement was issued hours after the army took power, detaining de facto leader Suu Kyi, declaring a state of emergency and appointing ex-general Myint Swe as acting president.

It said that power will be transferred to the winning party after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."

According to Myanmar's constitution -- scripted by the army -- a nationwide state of emergency can be declared for up to a year.

But given the coup and the army's near-total control of the country, that timeframe is within their power to change.

Myanmar

