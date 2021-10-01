N Korea test-fires anti-aircraft missile: State media

North Korea has test-fired a "newly developed" anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a string of recent weapons test launches, state media said Friday.
"The DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30," the Korean Central News Agency reported, using the country's official name.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Global warming: Can beaming sunrays back to space help?
BMTC unveils first of 90 e-buses to be inducted by Dec
Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas
5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond
What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?
Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?
Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth