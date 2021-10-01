N Korea test-fires anti-aircraft missile: State media

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 01 2021, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 03:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

North Korea has test-fired a "newly developed" anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a string of recent weapons test launches, state media said Friday.

"The DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30," the Korean Central News Agency reported, using the country's official name.

North Korea
missiles
World news

