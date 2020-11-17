NATO chief warns of 'high' price of hasty Afghan pullout

An uncoordinated, hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could exact a "very high" price, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.
His blunt message, given in a statement, was in response to reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and from Iraq.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe