NATO chief warns of high price of hasty Afghan pullout

He said in response to reports that Trump is planning to accelerate the Afghan pullout

  Nov 17 2020
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

An uncoordinated, hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could exact a "very high" price, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.

His blunt message, given in a statement, was in response to reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and from Iraq.

