New York 'homecoming' concert halted due to storm: Police

New York 'homecoming' concert halted due to storm

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 22 2021, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 05:46 ist
The Homecoming Concert as the event was cancel due to weather during in Central Park on August 21, 2021 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

New York City halted due to severe weather a massive Central Park concert on Saturday that was to mark its "homecoming" in the wake of the pandemic's worst devastation there.

"Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits," New York City police said.

New York
United States
storm

