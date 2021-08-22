New York 'homecoming' concert halted due to storm: Police

New York City halted due to severe weather a massive Central Park concert on Saturday that was to mark its "homecoming" in the wake of the pandemic's worst devastation there.
"Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits," New York City police said.
