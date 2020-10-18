New Zealand reports new coronavirus case day after 'Covid' election

New Zealand reports new Covid-19 case day after polls

New Zealand confirmed a new community case of Covid-19 Sunday, two weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared that the South Pacific nation had "beat the virus again".

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the latest case involved a port-side worker who returned a positive test on Saturday afternoon.

"Because the person was tested on the day he was developing symptoms, the Ministry of Health was able to self-isolate close contacts," Bloomfield said.

He was potentially infectious as early as Wednesday, October 14.

The announcement came a day after Ardern's Labour Party won a landslide election victory, with her government's handling of the pandemic widely credited as a factor.

Ahead of the vote, Ardern -- whose party won 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament -- had dubbed it "the Covid election".

She campaigned on her government's success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

New Zealand declared in May it has beaten community coronavirus transmission, although a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August forcing the country's largest city back into lockdown for several weeks.

