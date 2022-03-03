Solution to Ukraine crisis will be found: Lavrov

No doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found: Russia's Lavrov

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow could not tolerate military threat from Ukraine which he said was taking orders from Washington

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 03 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 16:22 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Credit: AP Photo

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow could not tolerate military threat from Ukraine which he said was taking orders from Washington. 

