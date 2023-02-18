North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile

North Korea fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea's military said, ahead of upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week.
"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
