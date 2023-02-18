North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile

'North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea,' South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Feb 18 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

North Korea fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea's military said, ahead of upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea
World news
South Korea
Ballistic Missile

