North Korea paper calls outside aid 'poisoned candy'

North Korea paper calls outside aid 'poisoned candy', urges self-reliance

Most UN agencies and Western relief groups have left North Korea, with China remaining one of the few sources of external food assistance

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 22 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 09:11 ist
A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea's official newspaper said on Wednesday that relying on external aid to cope with food shortages would be equal to taking "poisoned candy", urging economic self-reliance despite deepening hardships amid sanctions and coronavirus lockdowns.

The isolated country has suffered food shortages in recent years, reeling from floods and typhoons, international sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programmes, and a sharp cut in trade with China due to border closures and Covid-19 lockdowns.

Most UN agencies and Western relief groups have since left North Korea, with China remaining one of the few sources of external food assistance.

Also Read — US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

In a commentary, the ruling Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun warned against receiving economic help from "imperialists" who use aid as a "trap to plunder and subjugate" recipient countries and interfere with their internal politics.

"It is a mistake to try to boost the economy by accepting and eating this poisoned candy," the commentary said.

The article came as South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday that some 700 inmates at three countryside prisons, including in the central city of Kaechon, have died from famine and diseases over the past two years, citing an unnamed source.

Seoul's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korea affairs, declined to comment on the report, but said on Tuesday that there appeared to have been a recent increase in deaths from starvation in some North Korean provinces.

"Food production dropped from last year, and there is a possibility of distribution issues due to a change in their food supply and distribution policy," a ministry official told reporters.

South Korea's rural development agency in December estimated the North's crop production at around 4.5 million tonnes last year, 3.8 per cent down from 2021, citing heavy summer rains and other weather conditions.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has said Pyongyang had asked the UN food agency, the World Food Programme, to provide support but there was no progress because of differences over monitoring issues. The agency has not responded to a request for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

North Korea
World news
Pyongyang
China
United Nations

What's Brewing

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 