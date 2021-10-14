Norway police say cannot rule out 'terrorist' motive for bow-and-arrow killings

Norwegian police said Wednesday they could not rule that an attack by a man using bows and arrows that killed several people in the southeastern town of Kongsberg was an act of terrorism.
"Given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack," local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference. "The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he added.
