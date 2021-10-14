Norway killings: 'Terrorist motive can't be ruled out'

Norway police say cannot rule out 'terrorist' motive for bow-and-arrow killings

It is too early to say anything about his motives, the police said

AFP
AFP, Oslo,
  • Oct 14 2021, 05:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 05:33 ist
Police officers investigate at the scene where an arrow shot into a wall after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Norwegian police said Wednesday they could not rule that an attack by a man using bows and arrows that killed several people in the southeastern town of Kongsberg was an act of terrorism.

Also read: Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrows killings

"Given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack," local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference. "The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he added.

Norway
Crime
murder

