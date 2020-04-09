Oil importing nations may announce oil purchases

Oil importing countries may announce oil purchases to support demand, IEA head tells Arabiya TV

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Apr 09 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 17:33 ist

Oil importing countries may announce crude oil purchases to support demand for the fuel, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV on Thursday.

''We may hear tomorrow countries purchasing crude to build up their strategic (reserves) and support demand,'' he said, cited by al-Arabiya. ``We will see a recovery of demand in line with the resolution of this problem and the return of the global economy, but I don't expect a very quick recovery of oil prices,'' he added.

Oil
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
International Energy Agency
Global Economy
