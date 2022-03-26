Once a great Kaptaan will go down like a rat on a sinking ship: Bilawal on Imran

Imran Khan to go down 'like rat on a sinking ship'?

'What kind of a captain runs away from a contest?' he queried while talking to the media outside Parliament building

  • Mar 26 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:44 ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

After Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the National Assembly (NA) session without taking up the matter of the no-trust vote, opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan was running away from the no-confidence motion, The Express Tribune reported.

"What kind of a captain runs away from a contest?" he queried while talking to the media outside Parliament building.

He claimed that the NA speaker was a facilitator of Khan and that's why he avoided taking up the no-confidence motion.

"In the name of tradition, he is trying to protect Imran Khan," he added.

The PPP chief also took to Twitter to censure the government's move.

"Speaker provided another weak excuses to avoid tabling no-confidence motion in National Assembly today. Imran can't run forever. PM has no sportsman sprit and cannot face defeat with grace. The once great Kaptaan will go down like a rat on a sinking ship," he said.

The government wanted to run away from the no-confidence motion but the opposition was united and will not let this "selected person" escape.

"How long will the selected be able to avoid the no-confidence? We will use the democratic weapon of no-confidence against this undemocratic person, Imran Khan."

The PPP chief also felicitated the people of Pakistan who he claimed rejected the "selected", adding that Khan's government has ended and soon he will be a former Prime Minister.

