Over 1,500 climate activists arrested in Netherlands

Over 1,500 climate activists arrested in Netherlands

One of the activists bit a policeman during his arrest

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • May 28 2023, 02:55 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 02:55 ist
Extinction Rebellion activists block the A12 in The Hague against fossil subsidies in The Hague. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of city during the afternoon, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city, and arrested "a total of 1,579 people... 40 of whom will be prosecuted" on charges including vandalism.

One of the activists bit a policeman during his arrest, police said.

Also Read | Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Several Dutch celebrities were among the protesters, including Carice van Houten, best known for her role as Melisandre in the hit TV series "Game of Thrones".

The Dutch news agency ANP reported that she was arrested but later allowed to return home.

It did not specify is she was among those who would be prosecuted.

The protests marks the seventh organised by Extinction Rebellion in this area of The Hague, but the highest number of people arrested so far, according to ANP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Climate Change
Wolrd news
Netherlands

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

 