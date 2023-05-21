Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate change

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • May 21 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 20:21 ist
Climate activist holds banner in Trevi Fountain, Rome. Credit: Reuters Photo

Climate activists in Italy turned Rome's famous Trevi Fountain black on Sunday, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country's northeast were "a warning".

Activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation climbed into the landmark fountain and poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into it, before being escorted away by police.

The Trevi Fountain's most iconic moment saw Swedish actress Anita Ekberg go for a dip in Federico Fellini's film "La Dolce Vita".

Also Read | Italy's deadly floods latest example of climate change's all-or-nothing weather extremes

The protest came as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Emilia Romagna to visit areas devastated by floods described as the worst in a century after six months worth of rains fell in 36 hours.

Over 36,000 people have been displaced by the disaster, with costs in the hundreds of millions of euros.

Mattia, 19, who did not give his last name, was cited as taking part "because the horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia Romagna is a forewarning of the black future that awaits mankind".

Last Generation began carrying out peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy last year ahead of the general election, urging politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority.

The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate change.

Activists have thrown soup, cake, mashed potatoes or washable paint at heritage and culture sites and artworks in museums.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Italy
Rome
Climate Change

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

 