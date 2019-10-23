Pak singer wears suicide bomb vest to threaten PM Modi

Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada threatened PM Narendra Modi with a suicide attack, on Twitter, as she posted a picture of herself wearing that seemed to look like a bomb vest.

The image was captioned "#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti"

The post was circulated on social media widely and sparked outrage with several users admonishing her for utilising the social platform irresponsibly.

@Twitter @jack Is this image OK? When person is verified by you 😐 — Mita Mehta (@mita_anilkumar) October 23, 2019

@Twitter plz look into this tweet of hatred and kick it out of the syllabus of twitteraties . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) October 23, 2019

Earlier, the singer had threatened PM Modi over the scrapping of Article 370, by posting a video of herself with alligators and snakes on twitter, saying that she would unleash them over him.

The Punjab Wildlife Department pressed charges over the Lahore-based singer for the video, allegedly keeping prohibited exotic animals such as a few rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile, as pets, which is a violation.