Pak singer wears suicide bomb vest to threaten PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2019, 21:37pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 21:37pm ist
Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada (Twitter Image)

Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada threatened PM Narendra Modi with a suicide attack, on Twitter, as she posted a picture of herself wearing that seemed to look like a bomb vest.

The image was captioned "#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti"

The post was circulated on social media widely and sparked outrage with several users admonishing her for utilising the social platform irresponsibly.

 

Earlier, the singer had threatened PM Modi over the scrapping of Article 370, by posting a video of herself with alligators and snakes on twitter, saying that she would unleash them over him.

The Punjab Wildlife Department pressed charges over the Lahore-based singer for the video, allegedly keeping prohibited exotic animals such as a few rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile, as pets, which is a violation.

