Pak singer wears suicide bomb vest to threaten PM Modi

Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada threatened PM Narendra Modi with a suicide attack, on Twitter, as she posted a picture of herself wearing that seemed to look like a bomb vest.
The image was captioned "#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti"
The post was circulated on social media widely and sparked outrage with several users admonishing her for utilising the social platform irresponsibly.
A pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada wears pakistani national dress to troll Indian PM.
😆😆@ANI @DonaldJTrumpJr @TeamTrump @ImranKhanPTI @narendramodi @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/vK7kFoyzVb
— THE SATYA NARAYAN BARIK (@SATYANA91119383) October 23, 2019
@Twitter @jack Is this image OK? When person is verified by you 😐
— Mita Mehta (@mita_anilkumar) October 23, 2019
@Twitter plz look into this tweet of hatred and kick it out of the syllabus of twitteraties .
— A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) October 23, 2019
Earlier, the singer had threatened PM Modi over the scrapping of Article 370, by posting a video of herself with alligators and snakes on twitter, saying that she would unleash them over him.
The Punjab Wildlife Department pressed charges over the Lahore-based singer for the video, allegedly keeping prohibited exotic animals such as a few rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile, as pets, which is a violation.
