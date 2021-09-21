Pak in 'constant touch' with Afghan Taliban: Official

Pakistan in 'constant touch' with Afghan Taliban: military official

There have also been discussions between the Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Taliban about new border control measures

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 21 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 16:23 ist
The flag of Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan is in "constant touch" with the Afghan Taliban for safeguarding the country’s security interests, a top military official has said.

Military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the Taliban have reiterated on several occasions that no group or terrorist organisation will be allowed to use Afghan territory for any terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan.

"Taliban have reiterated on several occasions that no group or terrorist organisation will be allowed to use Afghan territory for any terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan. We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest,” he told Urdu News.

The Dawn newspaper reported that one of the country’s major concerns has been the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Read | Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks

There have also been discussions between the Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Taliban about new border control measures to prevent undesired elements from crossing the border into Pakistan, the report said.

There has been a significant uptick in TTP attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. However, Pakistani authorities are not ready to blame the Afghan Taliban for that and often say it is too early to expect them to establish their writ in the bordering areas and be in full control of the situation, it said.

Gen Iftikhar underscored the progress being made in fencing the 2,600-km-long border with Afghanistan.

“Our goal has always been better management on this side of the border. Fencing the Pakistan-Afghan border was a major responsibility due to the region’s terrain and other difficulties. Despite all the difficulties, Pakistan has completed the fencing work on 90 per cent of the border. Border management is constantly improving and we are hopeful that it will be fully secured in the near future,” he said.

The Taliban swept across the country last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 