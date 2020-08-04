Pakistan reports 432 new cases of coronavirus: Ministry

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 04 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 14:47 ist

Pakistan has reported 432 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 280,461, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of National Health Services also said a total of 15 patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the infection.

“Pakistan has reported 432 new cases of coronavirus and now the total infections stand at 280,461,” the ministry said in a statement.

Till now 249,397 people have recovered fully from the disease while 1,013 are still in critical condition.

Sindh registered 121,705 cases, Punjab 93,336, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,253, Islamabad 15,095, Balochistan 11,777, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,198 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,097 cases.

Another 10,690 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done to 2,031,955 across the country, the ministry said. 

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

