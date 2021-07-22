Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviews buffalo in viral video

Pakistani reporter interviews buffalo in viral video

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 16:32 ist
Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez with the buffalo. Credit: Screengrab from the video

The video of Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviewing a buffalo on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid has gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop reacting to it.

Amin Hafeez has previously been seen doing such funny interviews with buffaloes, but this time the buffalo replied to him with a small “moo”.

In the video, Amin is first seen asking the buffalo, “Lahore kaisa laga aapko? (How do you like Lahore?)”. As the cattle replies with a “moo” he says, “Lahore acha lagawaah ji waah (The buffalo likes Lahore, great!)."

This video of Hafeez was shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter. Since then, the video has been circulating across all social media platforms and gathering different views from people.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

