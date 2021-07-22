Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviews buffalo in viral video

The video of Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviewing a buffalo on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid has gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop reacting to it.
Amin Hafeez has previously been seen doing such funny interviews with buffaloes, but this time the buffalo replied to him with a small “moo”.
In the video, Amin is first seen asking the buffalo, “Lahore kaisa laga aapko? (How do you like Lahore?)”. As the cattle replies with a “moo” he says, “Lahore acha laga… waah ji waah (The buffalo likes Lahore, great!)."
This video of Hafeez was shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter. Since then, the video has been circulating across all social media platforms and gathering different views from people.
Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle.. pic.twitter.com/5r2sfh5Ua7
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 21, 2021
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:
What the hell that was hilarious
— Prithiv Raj (@EarthlyKingDa) July 21, 2021
Quite a character…
— cricbuff 🇮🇳🏏 (@007nikhilsharma) July 21, 2021
My god this is height
— Deepak Kaushik (@dkaushik25h) July 22, 2021
The epic "mow" In reply😂😂 whatvdo you think it meant? 😂😂
— Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) July 21, 2021
