Paris airport chief tests positive for coronavirus: Airport

The chief executive of Groupe ADP, the company which runs Paris' two main international airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the group said Monday.

Augustin de Romanet tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the company said, adding that his "state of health is not a cause for concern and does not prevent him from carrying out his functions."

His contacts were being investigated while the CEO would stay at home for the next two weeks in self-isolation.

The two Paris airports are among the busiest air hubs in the world, with over 100 million people passing through every year.

With more than 1,100 recorded cases and 19 deaths so far, France is the second worst affected European country after its neighbour Italy, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown on the most hard-hit northern regions.