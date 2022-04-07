Pelosi positive for Covid-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi tests Covid +ve, was at White House with Biden

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Apr 07 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 21:38 ist

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader's announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill. The House is set to start a two-week spring recess. 

