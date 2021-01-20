PM Modi, others congratulate President Biden, VP Harris

PM Modi, world leaders congratulate President Biden, VP Harris

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges," PM Modi tweeted

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 20 2021, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 00:21 ist
President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. Credit: Reuters

World leaders offered their greetings and messages as Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America:

Read | Joe Biden becomes 46th US president, vowing 'new day' after Trump tumult

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security."

 

 

 

"I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

 

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden," European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen tweeted. 

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeir said in a video statement

"The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. 

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said. 

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, "We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed," said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on extending the new start arms control treaty, speaking to reporters. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said: Canada and the United States "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

"We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world."

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas Splesperson Fawzi Barhoum said, “There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people.”

“U.S. President Joe Biden must reverse the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people and lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.”

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

 