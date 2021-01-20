PM Modi, world leaders congratulate President Biden, VP Harris

World leaders offered their greetings and messages as Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security."

The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Congratulations @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and @KamalaHarris – the first woman Vice-President of the US! Thank you for the inspiring inaugural address and for the offer to cooperate. Europe is ready for a fresh start.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Re7vaoUlHS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

"I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden," European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen tweeted.

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeir said in a video statement

"The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. pic.twitter.com/3cO4Zb1o1Q — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 20, 2021

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, "We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed," said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on extending the new start arms control treaty, speaking to reporters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said: Canada and the United States "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

"We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world."

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas Splesperson Fawzi Barhoum said, “There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people.”

“U.S. President Joe Biden must reverse the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people and lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.”