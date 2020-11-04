PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victory

PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Donald Trump on victory

It’s pretty clear that American people have elected Donald Trump, he said

Reuters
Reuters, Sarajevo,
  • Nov 04 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 17:33 ist
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jans. Credit: Reuters Photo

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the US presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears," said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.

"More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS," tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the US vote. "Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Slovenia
Melania Trump

What's Brewing

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

 