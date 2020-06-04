Pope Francis promotes charity auction in Italy

Pope Francis is promoting a charity auction of sports items and experiences in support of two of the hospitals hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

The “We Run Together” auction includes a personalized bicycle given to Francis by world champion Peter Sagan, a team jersey and captain's armband signed by former Roma forward Francesco Totti and a swim suit and hat from Olympic champion Federica Pellegrini.

There are also experiences such as training sessions and dinners with various athletes. Francis says “the true values of sport are particularly important to face this period of pandemic and especially the difficult restart.” The auctions will take place on the site Charitystars.com starting Monday for two months. There will be a new one every week and each auction will last 10 days.

All funds raised will go to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and Fondazione Poliambulanza in Brescia.