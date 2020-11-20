'Progress' on Brexit talks but work needed: EU chief

After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we've seen in the last days better progress, she said

  Nov 20 2020, 18:48 ist
  updated: Nov 20 2020, 19:05 ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: AFP Photo

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday there had been better progress in recent talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, but more work is needed.

"After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we've seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good," she said.

"We still have, of course, the three main difficult issues: governance, fisheries and the level playing field. But, within the frame of the level playing field for example, progress has been made on the question of state aid."

