Putin hails Russia's 'unprecedented' close ties with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed his country's close ties with China, in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Moscow's relations with Beijing are of an "unprecedented nature and an example of a dignified relationship", Putin said in televised remarks as the two countries deepen ties in the face of increasing criticism from the West.
