Putin signs law annexing 4 regions of Ukraine

AP
AP,
  • Oct 05 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 12:44 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. 

Vladimir Putin
Russia
World news

