Putin's talks with Biden were 'quite successful'

Biden gave a thumbs-up as he left the villa in Geneva where he held talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 21:34 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden prior to the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday were quite successful, a source in one of the delegations told Russia's Interfax news agency. 

Biden gave a thumbs-up as he left the villa in Geneva where he held talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, and then entered his limousine, Reuters TV footage showed.

Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Russia
United States

