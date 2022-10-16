Raisi blames Biden for inciting 'chaos, terror' in Iran

Raisi blames Biden for inciting 'chaos and terror' in Iran

Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights, Biden had said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 16 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 22:19 ist
President Ebrahim Raisi. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday blamed his US counterpart for inciting "chaos, terror, and destruction" in Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported, amid protests that have rocked the country for the past four weeks.

"The American president, who allows himself through his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should be reminded of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the great satan," Raisi said.

"Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," US President Joe Biden said on Saturday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ebrahim Raisi
Joe Biden
World news
US

What's Brewing

IT employees seek WFH options as offices resume

IT employees seek WFH options as offices resume

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

 