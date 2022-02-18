Rebel leader in east Ukraine announces evacuation

Rebel leader in east Ukraine announces civilian evacuation

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 18 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia amid soaring tensions.

Denish Pushilin, the head of the separatist government in the Donetsk region, said in a statement Friday that women, children and the elderly will be evacuated first, and that Russia has prepared the necessary facilities to accommodate them.

The move comes amid a spike in shelling across the line of contact between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fuelled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.

