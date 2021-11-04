Reserve Covid-19 boosters for immunocompromised: WHO

Reserve Covid-19 boosters for immunocompromised: WHO

The World Health Organisation called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of Covid-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 22:22 ist
WHO Director-General said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised. Credit: Reuters photo

The World Health Organisation called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of Covid-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40 per cent coverage.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised.

"We continue to call on manufacturers of vaccines that already have WHO Emergency Use Listing to prioritize COVAX, not shareholder profit," he said.

The WHO listing of Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Wednesday contributes to vaccine equity, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

WHO
World Health Organisation
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Booster dose
World news

What's Brewing

What climate change looks like from space

What climate change looks like from space

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

 