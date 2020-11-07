'RNC aims to raise $60mn to fund Trump's legal battles'

RNC seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Trump legal challenges: Sources

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following the Nov. 3 election pitting the president against Democrat Joe Biden

  • Nov 07 2020, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:15 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Republican National Committee is looking to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by US President Donald Trump over the results of the US presidential election, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following the Nov. 3 election pitting the president against Democrat Joe Biden.

