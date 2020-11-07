RNC seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Trump legal challenges: Sources

The Republican National Committee is looking to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by US President Donald Trump over the results of the US presidential election, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following the Nov. 3 election pitting the president against Democrat Joe Biden.
