Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "poisoned" by an unidentified toxic substance, but doctors have sent him back to jail despite his condition, his lawyer and the personal physician said on Monday.

"It is indeed poisoning by some unknown chemical substance," lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters outside the Moscow hospital that had treated the top Kremlin critic. His personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva said Navalny had been sent back to jail despite his condition.