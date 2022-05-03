Russia plans to 'annex' Ukraine's Donetsk, Lugansk

Russia plans to 'annex' Ukraine's Donetsk, Lugansk regions: US official

AFP
AFP,
  • May 03 2022, 02:02 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 02:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Creative

Russia is planning imminently to "annex" the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government, a senior US official said Monday.

"According to the most recent reports, we believe that Russia will try to annex the 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Lugansk People's Republic' to Russia," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The reports state that Russia plans to engineer referenda upon joining sometime in mid-May," he told reporters in Washington.

Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
World news

